UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Terms Education Essential For Country's Development

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Commissioner terms education essential for country's development

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that no development task could be achieved without education, therefore the teachers must realize their responsibility and play due role for the bright future of the youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that no development task could be achieved without education, therefore the teachers must realize their responsibility and play due role for the bright future of the youth.

The commissioner emphasized this during his visit to Public School Latifabad Hyderabad where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to students and the financial issues being faced by the school management.

The commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the board of Governors of the Public School, vowed to restore the lost educational status of the school and emphasized the need to combine efforts for overcoming the financial crisis of the school.

Many of the issues of the school could be resolved without money, he said and added that there was the need to find out ways in this regard.

During the visit, the commissioner visited different classrooms and laboratories and advised the students to work hard during their studies so that they could be able in future to meet the challenges of the modern world.

While advising the school principal to ensure health and sanitation conditions in the campus, he also emphasized the need for implementation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19 in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

World Education Visit Hyderabad Money

Recent Stories

ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on S ..

ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on Sunday - Roscosmos

2 minutes ago
 OPEC+ to Increase Oil Production in March by 400,0 ..

OPEC+ to Increase Oil Production in March by 400,000 Bpd as Planned

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Support EU Sanctions Against Russia ..

Netherlands to Support EU Sanctions Against Russia If Ukraine Crisis Escalates - ..

2 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

1 hour ago
 Taliban Release 2 Ariana News Journalists - Outlet ..

Taliban Release 2 Ariana News Journalists - Outlet Chief

3 minutes ago
 Many Agreements Being Prepared for Putin's Visit t ..

Many Agreements Being Prepared for Putin's Visit to China - Kremlin Aide

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>