Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that no development task could be achieved without education, therefore the teachers must realize their responsibility and play due role for the bright future of the youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday said that no development task could be achieved without education, therefore the teachers must realize their responsibility and play due role for the bright future of the youth.

The commissioner emphasized this during his visit to Public School Latifabad Hyderabad where he was briefed about the facilities being provided to students and the financial issues being faced by the school management.

The commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the board of Governors of the Public School, vowed to restore the lost educational status of the school and emphasized the need to combine efforts for overcoming the financial crisis of the school.

Many of the issues of the school could be resolved without money, he said and added that there was the need to find out ways in this regard.

During the visit, the commissioner visited different classrooms and laboratories and advised the students to work hard during their studies so that they could be able in future to meet the challenges of the modern world.

While advising the school principal to ensure health and sanitation conditions in the campus, he also emphasized the need for implementation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19 in letter and spirit.