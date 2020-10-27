UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Terms Oct 27 As Darkest Day For Human Rights

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday termed October 27,1947 as one of the darkest days in human rights history when Kashmiris were deprived of their freedom and Indian armed forces usurped their land.

While addressing a seminar held in connection with Kashmir Black Day here at Bahawalpur Arts Council, the commissioner said the freedom was right of Kashmiris which they will eventually get one day.

He said every Pakistani stands in solidarity with Kashmiri brothers. Later, a rally was taken out from Rashidia Auditorium to Dubai Chowk led by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry.

More Stories From Pakistan

