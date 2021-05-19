Commissioner Terms "rumour" Withdrawing Ring Road Project Baseless

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Tuesday termed the 'rumour' of stopping work on the Ring road project as 'baseless', saying the work on the alignment of the road has been kicked off on the instruction of the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Tuesday termed the 'rumour' of stopping work on the Ring road project as 'baseless', saying the work on the alignment of the road has been kicked off on the instruction of the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

He expressed these views while briefing the Chief Secretary Punjab via video link.

The Commissioner said that in order to make the project free from corruption charges, it would be approved with apposite suggestions after consulting with all stakeholders.

Gulzar said it was a project of national importance and would be completed within available resources allocated for it in the budget 2020-21.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Punjab directed the Commissioner to submit the alternatives proposals along with cost estimates as soon as possible, so that the project could be completed in a short span of time.

Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capy Qasim Ijaz, Deputy Director RDA were also present in the meeting.