UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Terms Tree Plantation Essential To Meet Climate Change Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner terms tree plantation essential to meet climate change challenges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has termed the tree plantation essential to meet the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution adding that citizens must play their role to make the society green by planting maximum saplings and protecting forests.

The Commissioner expressed these views while inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here in the premises of Government Public school Latifabad on Thursday.

He said that maximum tree plantation can help sufficient rainfalls and avert the natural disasters however, it can only be possible when each and every citizen should realize the responsibility and plant at least one sapling outside their residence so that the coming generation could get a healthy atmosphere.

He called upon the media persons and representatives of the civil society to play their vital role in creating awareness among the people about the importance of protecting forests and planting of saplings.

The District Forest Officer Social Forestry Hyderabad Imran Bhutto informed that the department has set the target of planting 0.3 million saplings in Hyderabad district during spring tree plantation and will also provide saplings to government departments and common people at the rate of Rs. 5/- each sapling.

Related Topics

Civil Society Hyderabad Media Government Million

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>