Commissioner terms tree plantation essential to meet climate change challenges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has termed the tree plantation essential to meet the challenges of climate change and environmental pollution adding that citizens must play their role to make the society green by planting maximum saplings and protecting forests.

The Commissioner expressed these views while inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here in the premises of Government Public school Latifabad on Thursday.

He said that maximum tree plantation can help sufficient rainfalls and avert the natural disasters however, it can only be possible when each and every citizen should realize the responsibility and plant at least one sapling outside their residence so that the coming generation could get a healthy atmosphere.

He called upon the media persons and representatives of the civil society to play their vital role in creating awareness among the people about the importance of protecting forests and planting of saplings.

The District Forest Officer Social Forestry Hyderabad Imran Bhutto informed that the department has set the target of planting 0.3 million saplings in Hyderabad district during spring tree plantation and will also provide saplings to government departments and common people at the rate of Rs. 5/- each sapling.