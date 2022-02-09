Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to citizen a criminal act

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday termed the negligence of Water and Sanitation Agency in supply of safe water to citizens is a criminal act adding that effective strategy should be adopted to protect the health of tens of thousands citizens of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday termed the negligence of Water and Sanitation Agency in supply of safe water to citizens is a criminal act adding that effective strategy should be adopted to protect the health of tens of thousands citizens of Hyderabad.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of Water and Sanitation Agency during his visit to secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said WASA is an essential organization and there is the need of making improvement in the performance so that the citizens of Hyderabad could get clean and safe water.

Expressing his dismay over the performance of WASA, he said that complaints at large scale are being received from people against the organization.

There is the need to prepare comprehensive planning regarding supply of water according to the requirements of the citizens, he said and added that the issue of drainage can also be resolved by making the system in the right direction.

The Commissioner assured that all out efforts will be made to address the issues of WASA employees including disbursement of their salaries in time.

He asked the officers to ensure removal of encroachments from the WASA installation and other premises while a detailed report regarding WASA outstanding dues against government departments should be prepared so that efforts could be made for recovery of arrears.

The Managing Director WASA Zahid Hussain Khemitio briefed the Commissioner about the present water supply and drainage networking, ongoing schemes for improvement of the system as well as financial issues being faced by the management.

Later, the Commissioner visited Tulsi Das Pumping Station near Qadam Gah Moula Ali where he asked the Executive Engineer to activate the drainage system and open the choked drain lines at the earliest so that relief could be provided to the residents of the areas as well as devotees.

The Commissioner expressed his annoyance over the poor health and sanitation condition during the visit of Paretabad along with MPA Nasir Qureshi and directed the de-silting of all drain lines with immediate effect.