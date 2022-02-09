UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Terms Unsafe Drinking Water Supply To Citizen A Criminal Act

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Commissioner terms unsafe drinking water supply to citizen a criminal act

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday termed the negligence of Water and Sanitation Agency in supply of safe water to citizens is a criminal act adding that effective strategy should be adopted to protect the health of tens of thousands citizens of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon on Wednesday termed the negligence of Water and Sanitation Agency in supply of safe water to citizens is a criminal act adding that effective strategy should be adopted to protect the health of tens of thousands citizens of Hyderabad.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of Water and Sanitation Agency during his visit to secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority here on Wednesday, the Commissioner said WASA is an essential organization and there is the need of making improvement in the performance so that the citizens of Hyderabad could get clean and safe water.

Expressing his dismay over the performance of WASA, he said that complaints at large scale are being received from people against the organization.

There is the need to prepare comprehensive planning regarding supply of water according to the requirements of the citizens, he said and added that the issue of drainage can also be resolved by making the system in the right direction.

The Commissioner assured that all out efforts will be made to address the issues of WASA employees including disbursement of their salaries in time.

He asked the officers to ensure removal of encroachments from the WASA installation and other premises while a detailed report regarding WASA outstanding dues against government departments should be prepared so that efforts could be made for recovery of arrears.

The Managing Director WASA Zahid Hussain Khemitio briefed the Commissioner about the present water supply and drainage networking, ongoing schemes for improvement of the system as well as financial issues being faced by the management.

Later, the Commissioner visited Tulsi Das Pumping Station near Qadam Gah Moula Ali where he asked the Executive Engineer to activate the drainage system and open the choked drain lines at the earliest so that relief could be provided to the residents of the areas as well as devotees.

The Commissioner expressed his annoyance over the poor health and sanitation condition during the visit of Paretabad along with MPA Nasir Qureshi and directed the de-silting of all drain lines with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Poor Water Visit Hyderabad Nasir Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

DC to listen people's issues on telephone calls

3 minutes ago
 Health department to provide health facilities on ..

Health department to provide health facilities on the occasion of Cholistan Rall ..

3 minutes ago
 PR studies completed for future connectivity with ..

PR studies completed for future connectivity with Afghanistan, Iran, Russian sta ..

3 minutes ago
 Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups ..

Sullivan, Nigerian Officials Discuss Recent Coups in West Africa - White House

3 minutes ago
 Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and ..

Larkana police arrests criminals seizing drugs and weapon

3 minutes ago
 CM approves funds for medical treatment of deservi ..

CM approves funds for medical treatment of deserving

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>