Commissioner Terms Viridity As Source Of Living For All Creatures

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has said that viridity was a source of living for all breathing creature including humans and we should provide a pollution free environment to future generations by planting saplings

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah has said that viridity was a source of living for all breathing creature including humans and we should provide a pollution free environment to future generations by planting saplings.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here Saturday to review the arrangements made for the upcoming plantation drive to start from 15 November. The Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners of the division to hold meetings with all district officers including representatives of Town Committee, Municipal Committee, Farmers, Forest Department and Social Welfare organizations and educate them about the importance of plantation and include them in national obligation. He further said that safety of plants as well provision of water should be ensured during and afterplantation drive.

