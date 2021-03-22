Commissioner tested positive of Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood was tested positive of coronavirus here on Monday.

The Commissioner has isolated himself in the house.

According to Commissioner office sources, the coronavirus test of the Commissioner was conducted after noticing different symptoms.

The Commissioner has directed his staffers and others who met him in last few days to get their coronavirus test. He urged citizens to follow government instructions in order to protect themselves and their close ones.