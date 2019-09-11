Commissioner thanks officials, people for peace during Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu and RPO Waseem Siyal Wednesday expressed satisfaction and thanked all departments, security forces and people for peaceful observance of Ashura-e-Muharram in the division.

He said total 911 processions were taken out and 3,210 Majalis were held peacefully in the division during the first 10 days of Muharram, adding active support and cooperation of police, administration, people, including the peace committee members, the licence holders, besides the Army and Rangers made it possible, according to an official release issued here Wednesday.

He said 174 processions and 1,560 Majalis were tagged as A category and majority of these were held in Multan district ie 100 processions and 1377 Majalis.

Fifty three A category processions and 80 Majalis were held in Vehari, nine processions and 67 Majalis in Khanewal and 12 processions and 36 Majalis in Lodhran.

There was peace and religious harmony maintained everywhere in the division, the commissioner said.

The RPO Multan said over 8,000 policemen and lady police officials were deployed, while 1,130 metal detectors, 735 CCTV cameras, and 132 walk-through gates were installed in the division.

He said the control room worked under direct supervision of DC Multan Amir Khatak and monitored Muharram proceedings through 200 closed circuit cameras.