UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Thanks Officials, People For Peace During Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:34 PM

Commissioner thanks officials, people for peace during Ashura

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu and RPO Waseem Siyal Wednesday expressed satisfaction and thanked all departments, security forces and people for peaceful observance of Ashura-e-Muharram in the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu and RPO Waseem Siyal Wednesday expressed satisfaction and thanked all departments, security forces and people for peaceful observance of Ashura-e-Muharram in the division.

He said total 911 processions were taken out and 3,210 Majalis were held peacefully in the division during the first 10 days of Muharram, adding active support and cooperation of police, administration, people, including the peace committee members, the licence holders, besides the Army and Rangers made it possible, according to an official release issued here Wednesday.

He said 174 processions and 1,560 Majalis were tagged as A category and majority of these were held in Multan district ie 100 processions and 1377 Majalis.

Fifty three A category processions and 80 Majalis were held in Vehari, nine processions and 67 Majalis in Khanewal and 12 processions and 36 Majalis in Lodhran.

There was peace and religious harmony maintained everywhere in the division, the commissioner said.

The RPO Multan said over 8,000 policemen and lady police officials were deployed, while 1,130 metal detectors, 735 CCTV cameras, and 132 walk-through gates were installed in the division.

He said the control room worked under direct supervision of DC Multan Amir Khatak and monitored Muharram proceedings through 200 closed circuit cameras.

Related Topics

Multan Army Rangers Police Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Muharram

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Academy a knowledge hub that fosters ..

6 minutes ago

CDA to finalize policy for shifting private school ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Discussed Russia's Enga ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Stock Exchange Makes $36.6Bln Bid for Lo ..

2 minutes ago

Man, wife and son killed in road accident in Karac ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation assists persons affected by flo ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.