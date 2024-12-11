Open Menu

Commissioner Tightens Oversight On Rural Areas Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner tightens oversight on rural areas cleanliness

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The divisional administration has ramped up monitoring of the "Clean Punjab" campaign in rural areas, with a focus on improving sanitation in remote villages.

Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, expressed her dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness conditions during a visit to Chak 8/9/R. She reprimanded the Deputy Director of Local Government for the unsatisfactory performance. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.

During her visit, Maryam Khan interacted with local residents to gather feedback on cleanliness and the attendance of sanitation staff.

She issued a firm warning against negligence in the cleanliness drive and directed authorities to ensure 100% attendance of the sanitation workforce.

The Commissioner underscored that superficial measures or fake reports regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated. She further noted that district performance is being evaluated under the "Clean Punjab" initiative.

Maryam Khan instructed that comprehensive cleanliness plans be developed at the union council level and emphasized the need for visible, active engagement of sanitation staff in the field.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

2 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

18 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan