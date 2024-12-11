Commissioner Tightens Oversight On Rural Areas Cleanliness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The divisional administration has ramped up monitoring of the "Clean Punjab" campaign in rural areas, with a focus on improving sanitation in remote villages.
Commissioner Multan Division, Maryam Khan, expressed her dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness conditions during a visit to Chak 8/9/R. She reprimanded the Deputy Director of Local Government for the unsatisfactory performance. Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.
During her visit, Maryam Khan interacted with local residents to gather feedback on cleanliness and the attendance of sanitation staff.
She issued a firm warning against negligence in the cleanliness drive and directed authorities to ensure 100% attendance of the sanitation workforce.
The Commissioner underscored that superficial measures or fake reports regarding cleanliness would not be tolerated. She further noted that district performance is being evaluated under the "Clean Punjab" initiative.
Maryam Khan instructed that comprehensive cleanliness plans be developed at the union council level and emphasized the need for visible, active engagement of sanitation staff in the field.
