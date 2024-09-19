Commissioner to achieve targets of anti-polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Thursday said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the achievement of targets set for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the division.

He issued these remarks while chairing a meeting held at his office to review the arrangements regarding the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to be started from September 23. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, representatives of different departments including Health, police, Army, EPI, WHO and others. Besides, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan and officers of health department Tank participated online in the meeting.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the arrangements, micro plan and security plan for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. It was told that environmental samples were reported positive from Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts and that was why special attention was being given to these areas.

Moreover, the increased migration during these days also enhances the importance of this campaign.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to perform their duties diligently to ensure not only the achievement of targets during the anti-polio campaign but also maximum coverage so that each child up to the age of five years must be administered anti-polio drops in order to protect them from the crippling disease.

Furthermore, he said the refusal cases must be especially focused. He also appealed to all the parents to get their under five years children administered anti-polio drops during every anti-polio campaign so that they could be protected from life-long disability.

The commissioner directed the police department to make adequate measures for the protection of anti-polio teams so that they could perform their duties without fear and danger.

He said the full implementation over the security plan prepared for the anti-polio campaign must be ensured.

