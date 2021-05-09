Commissioner to cooperate with administration to contain spread of virus

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar Sunday directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown, saying that the supply chain should not be affected in any way.

Presiding over a meeting at his residence, he reviewed the situation caused by corona pandemic, provision of medical facilities in hospitals, and steps to maintain uninterrupted supply of essen-tial items during the lockdown.

He maintained that non-implementation of SOPs has led to increase in the corona cases, urging people to cooperate with administration in efforts to contain the spread of virus.