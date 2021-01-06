UrduPoint.com
Commissioner To Devise Effective Plan For Polio Eradication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:22 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and officers of concerned departments to finalize all necessary arrangements and devise an effective strategy by updating micro plan for upcoming anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and officers of concerned departments to finalize all necessary arrangements and devise an effective strategy by updating micro plan for upcoming anti-polio campaign.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday,to review arrangements of polio eradication campaign, the Commissioner said polio eradication remains the top priority of the government and necessary arrangements were being made by the respective district administrations of Hyderabad Division.

He said that improved and effective micro-plans for polio vaccination and routine immunization were being developed by the concerned health officials in consultation with respective district administration.

"In order to prevent from COVID-19 second wave, which was very dangerous, all polio workers must be necessarily facilitated by the district administration for providing them mask and sanitizers", he advised Briefing the meeting, the focal person divisional taskforce and Additional Commissioner-II Tahir Hussain Memon informed that upcoming five-day anti-polio drive will start from January 11 in which 2.

15 million children of nine districts of 290 union councils of Hyderabad Division will be vaccinated against poliomyelitis.

He informed that eleven polio cases were reported in the division in 2019 while during last year only three polio cases were surfaced.

The DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the upcoming polio drive and other DCs also briefed through online video link.

The Commissioner said that the status of the all dysfunctional health facilities in the division should be identified by the respective DCs and necessary actions should be taken to make them functional accordingly.

He directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure polio vaccination at Toll Plazas of their respective districts called Permanent Transit Points (PTPs).

Among others, the DHO Dr. Muhammad Juman, Dr. Tulsi Das, AC Staff Shabir Jiskani and other health officials attended the meeting.

