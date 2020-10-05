UrduPoint.com
Commissioner To Ensure Implementation Of Labour Laws

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:01 PM

Commissioner to ensure implementation of labour laws

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood urged the Department of Mines and Labour to ensure the implementation of the laws enacted for the welfare and protection of the workers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood urged the Department of Mines and Labour to ensure the implementation of the laws enacted for the welfare and protection of the workers.

While addressing the meeting to review the performance of Mines and labour departments here on Monday,She said that the protection of workers was the Primary responsibility of the state and their rights cannot be neglected.

She directed the concerned officers to ensure the fixed payments of workers who work at kilns and various mines on time.

The Commissioner also sought the details of the workers working at mines across the division and medical,education facilities provided to them.

She ordered to provide the revenue recovery and accidents from the Minerals department and directed the workers to conduct mock exercises for rescue.

Commissioner Dr.Farah Masood announced to inspect the field offices and various sites of the department.

On the occasion,Deputy Director mines Rashid Latif,Assistant Director labor Hamyun Mohsin and Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi were also present.

