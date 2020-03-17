UrduPoint.com
Commissioner To Ensure Utilization Of Funds

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:26 PM

Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood directed the construction department to ensure 100% utilization of funds issued within a month while taking strict notice of the slow progress of development schemes in division adding that delays and slowdown in the welfare schemes of the public would not be tolerated

She also directed the DC's of four districts to self- monitor the construction department so that ongoing and new schemes could be completed on time. She was addressing the review of ongoing and new schemes under Annual development programs across the division.

In meeting DC's of four districts, Director Development Shafiqe-ul-rehman and officers of concerned were present. It was informed the meeting that 546 schemes of various departments were under progress in all the four district of the division. Rs. 13.6 billion has been released out of the allocated funds of Rs.

16.4 billion for these schemes this year.

In four districts Rs. 6.1 billion has been released out of allocated funds of Rs. 6.8 billion for ongoing 375 schemes. The allocated funds for Rs. 5.3 billion for 117 approved schemes of various departments this year, Rs. 5.1 billion have been released whereas out of allocated funds of Rs.401million for new 47 more new schemes, Rs. 240 million has been released. Rs. 3.4 billion has been released out of Rs.3.9 billion of allocated funds for 216 schemes of district Sargodha. Out of allocated funds of Rs. 1.4 billion for 87 schemes in the district khushab, 1.2 billion have been released. Out of allocated funds of Rs. 1.2 billion for 91 schemes of district Bhakkar, 1 billion have been released. Later on, meeting also reviewed the development projects under the Prime Minister's Special Package in Mianwali District.

