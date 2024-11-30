Open Menu

Commissioner To Hold Open Katchery On Dec 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner to hold open katchery on Dec 2

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah will hold an open katchery on December 2 under the Chief Minister’s Awami Agenda Program.

The open katchery would be held in the Government Degree College for Boys Hungu.

Locals have been urged to attend the katchery and inform officials about their problems.

Open katchery would also be attended by Deputy Commissioner Hungu and representatives of district departments.

The commissioner would hear the complaints of people and issue on the spot directives to address the concerns and problems of people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Kohat December Government

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

6 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

18 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

18 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

18 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

18 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

18 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan