Commissioner To Hold Open Katchery On Dec 2
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah will hold an open katchery on December 2 under the Chief Minister’s Awami Agenda Program.
The open katchery would be held in the Government Degree College for Boys Hungu.
Locals have been urged to attend the katchery and inform officials about their problems.
Open katchery would also be attended by Deputy Commissioner Hungu and representatives of district departments.
The commissioner would hear the complaints of people and issue on the spot directives to address the concerns and problems of people.
