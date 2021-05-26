UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner To Inspect Khidmat Cleanliness Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:43 PM

Commissioner to inspect Khidmat cleanliness program

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman directed all DC's of Lahore Division to put all energies to make successful "Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Per" (Civic service at your doorstep), a three weeks program initiated by government of Punjab which would be started from Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman directed all DC's of Lahore Division to put all energies to make successful "Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Per" (Civic service at your doorstep), a three weeks program initiated by government of Punjab which would be started from Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, he informed that he would pay surprise visits in day and night time to inspect the program and cleanliness operations. He said that cleanliness and removal of garbage, repair of street lights were the targets of 1st week during the 3 weeks program.

He said cleanliness was top most priority and compliance must be hundred percent.

He said districts would be ranked on the basis of three weeks program of cleanliness during 1st week, removal of water, drains & sewerage clearance in 2nd week and cleanliness of government premises in 3rd week.

He said citizens could download "Khidemt Aap ki Dehleez per" app to give feedback and register complaints. He said clean environs was the right of every citizen and administration was bound to use all resources to clean all cities and towns. He directed that every AC would supervise all activities personally and regularly.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Water All From Government Top

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff ..

17 minutes ago

China to Supply Additional 1 Million COVID-19 Vacc ..

4 minutes ago

Malian Vice President Notifies ECOWAS That Militar ..

4 minutes ago

US Strongly Condemns Detention of Civilian Leaders ..

4 minutes ago

Cycling: Giro d'Italia stage 17 results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.