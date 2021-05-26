Commissioner to inspect Khidmat cleanliness program

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman directed all DC's of Lahore Division to put all energies to make successful "Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Per" (Civic service at your doorstep), a three weeks program initiated by government of Punjab which would be started from Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, he informed that he would pay surprise visits in day and night time to inspect the program and cleanliness operations. He said that cleanliness and removal of garbage, repair of street lights were the targets of 1st week during the 3 weeks program.

He said cleanliness was top most priority and compliance must be hundred percent.

He said districts would be ranked on the basis of three weeks program of cleanliness during 1st week, removal of water, drains & sewerage clearance in 2nd week and cleanliness of government premises in 3rd week.

He said citizens could download "Khidemt Aap ki Dehleez per" app to give feedback and register complaints. He said clean environs was the right of every citizen and administration was bound to use all resources to clean all cities and towns. He directed that every AC would supervise all activities personally and regularly.