Commissioner To Lead A Rally On Tuesday To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Commissioner to lead a rally on Tuesday to mark Kashmir Black Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch will lead a rally on Tuesday (October 27) to mark Kashmir Black Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The rally led by the commissioner would be taken out from Shahbaz Building at about 11 a.m. and concluded at the General Post office which will be attended by members of civil society, officers and officials of several government departments and general public.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Senior Superintendent of Police and others will also attend the rally to condemn Indian atrocities and illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Meanwhile, the Federal government had already decided to observe Black Day week with effect from October 20 to 27 to condemn illegal occupation of IIOJK by India on October 27,1947.

Different programmes, seminars and discussions will also be organized in different cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawer and Quetta in which Kashmir dispute and Indian brutalities against innocent people of IIOJK would be highlighted while rallies and protest demonstrations would be taken out to condemn Indian state terrorism in occupied valley.

More Stories From Pakistan

