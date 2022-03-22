UrduPoint.com

Commissioner to lead "Pakistan Day Rally" on Mar 23

Pakistan Day will be celebrated with national enthusiasm here on Wednesday (March 23) and rallies will be organized in different areas of the city

The divisional Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon will lead a main rally which will be taken out from Shahbaz Building to the office of the PostMaster General.

The rally will be attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, Revenue, Health, Irrigation, Information Department and a large number of heads and staff of various departments.

The participants of the rally will pay tribute to the Pakistan Movement heroes for their independence struggle.

Apart from the official rally, different political, religious and civil society organizations will also stage rallies outside Hyderabad press club to celebrate Pakistan Day.

