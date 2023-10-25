Open Menu

Commissioner To Lead Rally On Friday To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Commissioner to lead rally on Friday to mark Kashmir Black day

Like other parts of the country, October 27 to be marked as a Black Day in Hyderabad and also to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October 1947

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Like other parts of the country, October 27 to be marked as a Black Day in Hyderabad and also to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October 1947.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas to display banners in their respective areas on prominent places while Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi will lead a protest rally on 27 October which will be taken out from Shahbaz building to Post Master General office.

Related Topics

India Protest Army Hyderabad Lead October Post All From

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

9 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan