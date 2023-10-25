Commissioner to lead rally on Friday to mark Kashmir Black day

Like other parts of the country, October 27 to be marked as a Black Day in Hyderabad and also to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October 1947

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Like other parts of the country, October 27 to be marked as a Black Day in Hyderabad and also to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October 1947.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed Assistant Commissioners of all four talukas to display banners in their respective areas on prominent places while Divisional Commissioner Syed Khalid Hyder Shah and Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi will lead a protest rally on 27 October which will be taken out from Shahbaz building to Post Master General office.