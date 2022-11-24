UrduPoint.com

Commissioner To Set Up Old Age Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:55 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Thursday inspected the buildings in different areas of the city for the immediate start of the Old Age Home in Bahawalpur.

After selecting the building in Bahawalpur, he directed that the necessary furniture, equipment, and other works for the old age home should be completed.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Muhammad Tayyab were also present.

