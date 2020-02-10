Commissioner to take action against fake fertilizers and agro' seller

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has ensured promotion of agriculture department besides obtaining unpaid loans , elimination of fake fertilizer and agro-seller

While addressing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Advisory committee he said production per acre could be increased by solving the problem of the farmers .

He was In meeting ADC coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Farmers, concerned officer and All DC's of four districts through video link were also participated.

The meeting discussed several important issues for the development and promotion of agriculture and welfare of farmers.