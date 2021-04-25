UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Underlines Formulating Effective Strategy Against Third COVID-19 Wave

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Commissioner underlines formulating effective strategy against third COVID-19 wave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has underlined the need of forming effective strategy against third wave of COVID-19 and asked the officers concerned to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures of the government in letter and spirit in order to control the pandemic.

The Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over a meeting with the officers of the health department here at his office on Sunday. The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Dr. Bikha Ram also attended the meeting among the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffar.

The Commissioner also emphasized them to create mass awareness about precautionary measures against COVID-19 and motivate among the people of required age to get themselves vaccinated against the virus. The vaccination of health workers should also be completed at the earliest so that the frontline workers could be protected against Coronavirus, he said.

He also directed the officers to implement the SOPs of social distancing, use of face mask and sanitization while complete ban should be imposed on indoor services in restaurants.

Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh and the people from various parts of the province come to the city for availing medical facilities, he said and underlined the need of the availability of all required facilities in the hospitals of the district.

The Commissioner also advised the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Deputy Commissioner and District Health Office Hyderabad to make a joint strategy in order to meet the challenges of the third wave of COVID-19.

The officers of the health department briefed the Commissioner about the problems being faced in handling the issue in an effective manner and proposed him to request Sindh Government to stop oxygen supply to industries so that available reserves could be saved for use in case of emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also briefed the Commissioner about the measures taken to meet the challenge and implementation of SOPs for stopping spread of virus. He informed that an isolation centre will also be established soon in Khoisar Hospital Latifabad.

The Commissioner advised the district officers to maintain their spirit high and face the challenge confidently so that the people could be protected against the pandemic. He also emphasized the need to prepare for the COVID-19 test on the same day so that treatment of the affected persons could be started without any delay.

