Commissioner Underlines Joint Efforts For City Development

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday underlined the need for joint efforts for the development of Hyderabad urging the citizens to play their part in that regard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday underlined the need for joint efforts for the development of Hyderabad urging the citizens to play their part in that regard.

Talking to members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here at the HCSTSI secretariat, the commissioner called for setting up a proper system to ensure transparency and accountability on development projects Under the proposed system, the efforts of those working with dedication and devotion for the development of the city would be rewarded, while action would be taken against those reluctant to cooperate with the citizens, he said.

While responding to the issues being faced by the business community, Nadeem said that addressing the grievances of the taxpayers was the responsibility of the government.

He assured to form joint committees with representation of HCSTSI members in order to address the genuine demands of the business community.

Earlier, President HCSTS Muhammad Altaf Memon in his welcome address highlighted the issues of poor sewerage system, deteriorating condition of industrial area, encroachments, power outage, lack of recreational facilities, traffic jam and increasing street crime and underscored the need for finding a durable solution to these problems on urgent basis.

He also called for the maintenance of law and order situation in the city so that the business community could carry out their activities without any fear.

