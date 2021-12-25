UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Underscores Need For Adopting Golden Principle Of Quaid

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has underscored the need of adopting the golden principle of 'faith, unity and discipline' which was given by the country's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has underscored the need of adopting the golden principle of 'faith, unity and discipline' which was given by the country's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Hyderabad Gymkhana here Saturday to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Jinnah, he said for achieving peace, progress and prosperity the nation needed to abide by the principles of Jinnah.

Paying homage to Jinnah, he said that the establishment of a free and the independent state of Pakistan for the Muslims of the subcontinent was the result of his strong conviction and tireless efforts.

"For the country's sake we need to work with discipline, brotherhood and dedication," he said.

"Today, we need to reaffirm our commitment that following the footsteps of our great leaders we will work hard to make the country stronger and prosperous", he added.

On this occasion, a cake was cut to celebrate the birthday and a debate contest was also held among the school students.

The commissioner later gave prizes to the best performing students.

The event was attended by the notable persons of the city.

Separately, a ceremony was also held at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro district.

Addressing the event Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, Registrar Dr Haji Muhammad Sheikh, and other officials recalled the political struggle of Jinnah and advised the nation to follow his footsteps,

More Stories From Pakistan

