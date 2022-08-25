UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Unseals Daewoo Terminal On Improved Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner unseals Daewoo Terminal on improved situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday ordered the unsealing of Daewoo Bus Terminal after its management restarted the bus service for Abbottabad and Swat and improved cleanliness at the terminal.

During his visit to the Daewoo Bus Terminal, the Commissioner while unsealing the terminal said the purpose of sealing the terminal was not to ruin someone's business but to ensure quality services to the general public.

Accompanied by Secretary RTA, Akbar Iftikhar, the Commissioner inspected new buses for Swat and Abbottabad routes and the cleanliness situation at the waiting rooms, bathrooms and stands.

The Commissioner also inquired about the facilities being provided at the terminal from the passengers and after receiving satisfactory responses unsealed the bus terminal. The Commissioner also formally inaugurated the bus service for DI Khan.

It merits a mention here that the Daewoo Bus Terminal was sealed the other day on public complaints regarding use of old buses for Abbottabad and Swat routes. However, management of the terminal Thursday introduced new buses for both the routes and carried out a detailed cleanliness drive at the terminal following which the terminal was unsealed.

