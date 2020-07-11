UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Urged To Take Notice Of High Milk Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner urged to take notice of high milk price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Riaz Haider on Saturday called upon the Commissioner Karachi to take notice of high prices of milk in the city.

He alleged that the claims of the Commissioner were only limited to the announcements and Price Control Committees (PCC) of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) were busy in stuffing their pockets with money, according to a communique.

Riaz Haider said that the official price of milk is Rs.94 but it was being sold in the city at higher rate of Rs.120.

He said that the administration was silent over the issue. The MPA said that vegetables werealso being sold at high prices.

He said that the people were under sheer pressure of artificial inflation.

