UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urged Ulema To Collect Donations For Turkiye Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed urged Ulema and prayer leaders to collect donations for Turkiye-Syria earthquakes victims.

In a message here on Friday,the commissioner said that ulema and prayer leaders should play their role and highlight the message of kindness and compassion in Juma sermons at mosques to motivate the people.

She said that it was our moral and religious responsibility to help the ailing community in devastated areas.

'Pakistan nation is standing with their brethren in Turkeys-Syria during this time tested", she said.

The commissioner said that a PM relief fund for earthquake victims had been established by the government and citizens can deposit their donations in IBBAN No PK18NPBA0001004182864740.

