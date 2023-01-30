Commissioner urges citizens of O- group to donate blood for blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The city Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday urged the citizens of O- group to donate blood for the treatment of blood victims.

Talking to reporters, here, he said O- blood was required for critically injured victims following the appeal made by the Lady Reading Hospital's spokesman.

He said at least 28 people, including policemen, were martyred and 150 wounded in the powerful explosion that ripped through inside the mosque of Malik Saad Shaheed police lines in red zone.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ejaz Khan, while talking to the media, said that it was too early to comment anything that how many policemen were still trapped under the mosque's rubble.

He said the focus was currently being made on the rescue operation.

"We cannot say with surety about the nature of the blast at the moment but there is a smell of explosives inside the mosque," he feared, also not dismissing the possibility of a suicide attack.

The CCPO said usually 300 to 400 people including officials of the headquarters of Peshawar Police, Counter Terrorism Department, Frontier Reserve Police, Elite Force and Telecommunication Departments offer Zuhr prayer in the mosque.