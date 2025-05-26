Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, professionalism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Monday emphasized that civil servants must uphold professional standards, ensure the delivery of public services, and operate strictly within the framework of law.

He said that it is the responsibility of civil servants to effectively implement and monitor public welfare policies.

He made these remarks during a meeting with officers from Balochistan who recently passed the Special CSS examination. The session served as an interactive platform where the newly inducted officers shared their challenges, and Commissioner Shafqaat provided insights from his own experiences in civil service and public administration.

Acknowledging the unique challenges faced by the province, the Commissioner praised the officers' success in the Special CSS exam despite difficult circumstances. “Your success is commendable and reflects the potential that exists across the far-flung and underdeveloped areas of Balochistan,” he said.

He urged the officers to prioritize hard work, a positive mindset, and a strong sense of duty to serve the public.

“Your performance should aim to alleviate the hardships of the people and resolve their issues with dedication and honesty. The hallmark of a good officer is fulfilling responsibilities with integrity, especially in a society striving to be free from corruption,” he added.

Commissioner Shafqaat underscored that joining the civil service should not only be a personal achievement but a commitment to bring pride to the country and become role models in their respective fields. He highlighted the importance of using one’s skills and passion to create meaningful change, especially in underserved communities.

“Civil service is one of the most powerful platforms to create social change. Through dedication, capability, and a sincere drive to serve, officers can earn immense respect and make a lasting impact,” he noted.

During the meeting, the officers raised various questions related to their roles and responsibilities, which the Commissioner addressed in detail. He encouraged them to focus on improving public service delivery by leveraging their education, training, and sense of civic responsibility.