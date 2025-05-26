- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, professionalism
Commissioner Urges Civil Servants To Prioritize Public Service, Integrity, Professionalism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 10:09 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Monday emphasized that civil servants must uphold professional standards, ensure the delivery of public services, and operate strictly within the framework of law
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat on Monday emphasized that civil servants must uphold professional standards, ensure the delivery of public services, and operate strictly within the framework of law.
He said that it is the responsibility of civil servants to effectively implement and monitor public welfare policies.
He made these remarks during a meeting with officers from Balochistan who recently passed the Special CSS examination. The session served as an interactive platform where the newly inducted officers shared their challenges, and Commissioner Shafqaat provided insights from his own experiences in civil service and public administration.
Acknowledging the unique challenges faced by the province, the Commissioner praised the officers' success in the Special CSS exam despite difficult circumstances. “Your success is commendable and reflects the potential that exists across the far-flung and underdeveloped areas of Balochistan,” he said.
He urged the officers to prioritize hard work, a positive mindset, and a strong sense of duty to serve the public.
“Your performance should aim to alleviate the hardships of the people and resolve their issues with dedication and honesty. The hallmark of a good officer is fulfilling responsibilities with integrity, especially in a society striving to be free from corruption,” he added.
Commissioner Shafqaat underscored that joining the civil service should not only be a personal achievement but a commitment to bring pride to the country and become role models in their respective fields. He highlighted the importance of using one’s skills and passion to create meaningful change, especially in underserved communities.
“Civil service is one of the most powerful platforms to create social change. Through dedication, capability, and a sincere drive to serve, officers can earn immense respect and make a lasting impact,” he noted.
During the meeting, the officers raised various questions related to their roles and responsibilities, which the Commissioner addressed in detail. He encouraged them to focus on improving public service delivery by leveraging their education, training, and sense of civic responsibility.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..
UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry3 seconds ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan1 minute ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security5 seconds ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water1 minute ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security6 seconds ago
-
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing1 minute ago
-
Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister1 minute ago
-
Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, professionalism1 minute ago
-
New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti58 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti22 minutes ago
-
7-Year-Old girl attacked during kidnapping attempt in Sukkur, airlifted to Karachi for treatment22 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed in gunfire exchange at Rawat22 minutes ago