Commissioner urges close liaison among all depts for better service delivery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Close liaison among all departments is imperative for best service delivery in addition to improving departmental performance.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan on Friday while addressing a meeting of officers of 86th Pre-Service Course of PMS from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who were in Faisalabad on a study tour.

The commissioner briefed the delegation about historical and geographical aspects of Faisalabad division including law and order situation, development activities and the projects of public relief and welfare.

He said that Faisalabad, being the second largest city of the Punjab province, had prominent status in industry, trade and commerce and agricultural sectors.

He said that various development schemes had been completed in the division under Annual Development Programme to facilitate people in education, communications, drainage and water supply and other sectors at maximum extent.

He said that the best working relationship among local administration, police and other institutions was prevailing in the division which also helped better service delivery with complete harmony.

He also shared details about corona situation and implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Souvenirs were also exchanged between the divisional commissioner and group leader of officers of Pre-Service Course.

Later, the delegation visited Sitara Chemicals while Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi and AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari were also present.