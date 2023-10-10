Open Menu

Commissioner Urges Concerned Officers To Improve Performance, Infrastructure Of Their Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Kalid Hyder Shah has urged all the concerned officers to play their sincere role for improving the performances of their departments and infrastructure

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Kalid Hyder Shah has urged all the concerned officers to play their sincere role for improving the performances of their departments and infrastructure.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting to review arrangements for General elections, progress of divisional enforcement committee regarding the anti-theft drive, hoarding, profiteering, pending court cases and development on various projects here at Darbar Hall Sujawal on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner strictly directed officers of all departments to serve the people without discrimination. Earlier, he also visited the Government Girls College Sujawal.

On this occasion, he expressed his displeasure over the dilapidated condition of the College and non-availability of facilities.

He strictly directed the Executive Engineer Education works (Colleges) to take steps immediately for the renovation and repair of the College so that the students could study in a better, pleasant and peaceful environment.

Later, the Commissioner also visited the Moriro Markaz Special Education Center and inspected the various classes and reviewed the teaching process. He appreciated the efforts of the management of the center for providing better facilities and arrangements and quality education to the special children.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Abul Wajid Shaikh, SSP Shahla Qureshi, officers of Education, Health, HESCO, Election Commission, Revenue, Education works, Public Health, Drainage, Information, Local Government, Agriculture, PPHI and other departments.

