Commissioner urges departments to participate in tree plantation drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jehanzab Awan directed all departments on Wednesday to actively participate in the spring tree plantation campaign.

He was addressing a meeting on the spring tree plantation campaign. He also instructed assistant commissioners to take a lead role in their respective tehsils. He stressed that practical steps were essential to protect future generations from the effects of environmental pollution.

Jahazeb Awan said that the tree plantation campaign should not be limited to photo shoots. He directed the officers concerned to ensure the growth and protection of trees. The commissioner directed that the entry and exit routes of the city in all four districts should be filled with trees for at least 10 kilometers. He also directed to ensure the prevention of tree theft. He said that plants should be planted wherever space is available in urban areas.

The commissioner said that every citizen should plant at least two plants in their name and ensure their protection until they become shady trees.

He directed the deputy commissioners to identify roads and canals and other places and plant trees there. He also stressed the need for the forest and PHA authorities to work together to make Sargodha Division green.

He directed each department to set a target for the tree plantation campaign and plant more trees in schools, educational institutions and health centers.

He said that protecting the trees is as important as planting them. He also sought details of the previous tree plantation campaign from the Forest Department. The commissioner was informed that the Forest Department is planting a total of 757,900 plants in all four districts during the current tree plantation campaign, including 122,500 in Sargodha, 257,500 in Khushab, 100,000 in Mianwali and 272,000 plants of various species will be planted in Bhakkar district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd)Muhammad Waseem, as well as forest, PHA, agriculture, colleges and school education officers, as well as Deputy Commissioners and other officers from Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar.