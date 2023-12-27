Commissioner urges development standards in Bannu Division

Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervez Sabot Khel on Tuesday emphasized swift progress in maintaining development standards to ensure unobstructed development in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervez Sabot Khel on Tuesday emphasized swift progress in maintaining development standards to ensure unobstructed development in the region.

He expressed these views while reviewing departmental affairs with officials from various line departments in his office in the Lakki Marwat district. Present at the meeting were Divisional Monitoring Officer Hidayatullah, Livestock officers, District education Officer Family, Department of food, Department of C&W, and other officials.

During the meeting, departmental authorities informed Commissioner Bannu Division about the progress and issues in ongoing development projects.

The Divisional Monitoring Officer provided details of shortcomings and legal requirements in various ongoing projects, prompting the commissioner to request further information.

Commissioner Bannu Division instructed that inquiries be conducted in case of shortcomings, especially if legal requirements are not met. In the meantime, he warned departmental authorities in the Bannu Division to strictly adhere to legal requirements while progressing with their office matters. He said that any deviation from legal requirements due to negligence or carelessness will result in legal action against them.