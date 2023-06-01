UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges Divisional Task Force To Ensure Provision Of Better Health Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch instructed District Health Officers of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Districts to ensure the provision of better health services to all patients coming for treatment at hospitals of their respective domains, adding that medical camps be set up at different areas to cater treatment facilities to the poor public

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force at the Committee Room of his office. Commissioner said that all resources be utilized in order to make the 12 days Protective Vaccination Campaign successful, which is commencing from June 5 to June 17, 2023. He said that steps shall also be adopted to maintain the cool chain of protective vaccine keeping in view of high temperatures. He said that awareness be raised among the public about the benefits of protective vaccination.

Briefing the meeting, District Officer EPI of World Health Organization, Dr Irshad Ahmed said that the protective Vaccination is commencing in the division from June 5 to June 17, 2023 for which arrangements are underway for training of staff, maintaining of cool chain of vaccine and other arrangements.

He said that during the campaign 75,300 children from birth and upto two years of age would undergo a routine immunization process while 1,88,400 children of 2 to 5 years of age would be vaccinated against Measles and Rubella. He said that during the vaccination campaign, more than 37000 pregnant women would be vaccinated against different diseases while 37680 people of 60 years of age would be given booster doses of Corona Vaccine. On the occasion, District Health Officers of all three districts and the Focal Person for EPI informed the meeting regarding the success of the campaign of protective vaccination and other health facilities being extended to the public. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner SBA Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Director Health Services Dr Ghulam Mustafa, District Health Officer SBA Dr Daulat Jamali, DHO Sanghar Dr Faiz Muhammad Mari, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Loond, Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Nabi Bux, EPI Focal Persons of all the three districts and representatives of WHO.

