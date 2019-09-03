UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Urges Effective Implementation Of Muharram Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:45 PM

Commissioner urges effective implementation of Muharram code of conduct

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has stressed the need for effective implementation of the code of conduct to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has stressed the need for effective implementation of the code of conduct to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was presiding over a meeting of the officers of police and other law enforcement agancies' personnel and revenue officials at Commissioner Office Sukkur, here on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that strict ban would be ensured on provocative speeches, hate material and graffiti.

The meeting also decided to ensure strict ban on display of weapons and that no one would be allowed to carry even licensed weapons till the 13th of Muhrram.

Law enforcement agencies' officers, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki, DIG Sukkur zone, SSPs, of the Sukkur divisions and all other concerned officers were alsopresent.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki All

Recent Stories

DC Ghotki asks ACs, Mukhtiarkars to visit markets

37 seconds ago

PARC recommends 07 new rice verities for commercia ..

41 seconds ago

Matric, FA admissions, September 4 last day: Allam ..

43 seconds ago

Russian Court Sentences Man to 2 Years in Jail Ove ..

46 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) gives last cha ..

4 minutes ago

'Polio whatsapp helpline' established to serve peo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.