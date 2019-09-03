Commissioner urges effective implementation of Muharram code of conduct

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has stressed the need for effective implementation of the code of conduct to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has stressed the need for effective implementation of the code of conduct to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was presiding over a meeting of the officers of police and other law enforcement agancies' personnel and revenue officials at Commissioner Office Sukkur, here on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that strict ban would be ensured on provocative speeches, hate material and graffiti.

The meeting also decided to ensure strict ban on display of weapons and that no one would be allowed to carry even licensed weapons till the 13th of Muhrram.

Law enforcement agencies' officers, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki, DIG Sukkur zone, SSPs, of the Sukkur divisions and all other concerned officers were alsopresent.