Commissioner urges for awareness about Pakistan Citizen Portal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) -:Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti directed for launching a mass awareness campaign about Pakistan Citizen Portal launched on the direction of Prime Minister

He directed the administration of all the four districts to display informative banners about downloading of Pakistan Citizen Portal at public places.

He said that philanthropists, traders and social workers should be engaged in the awareness campaign.

He said that complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal were being redressed immediately and monitoring of different department was continued.

The DC asked the citizens to inform about delay in redressing their complaints.