Commissioner Urges For NAP To Ensure Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Nisar Ahmad on Wednesday urged the need of implementing the National Action Plan(NAP) in letter and spirit to counter terrorism by ensuring peace in the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office to review the ongoing law and order situation and implementation of NAP.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Additional Deputy Commissioners(ADCs) of the police department, Pakistan Army, FC, FIA, Customs, Anti-narcotics, Excise and Taxation, Passport Office, NADRA, Mines and Minerals and other relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Nisar Ahmad said that all available resources would be utilized to maintain peace in the region.

He said, "Peace is key to the prosperity and development of the area and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard." He further directed a foolproof security plan for the teams of the digital census to ensure the safety of their lives.

He also said that effective measures should be taken for the masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

Nisar Ahmad directed that all the relevant departments should perform their duties with dedication so that no miscreants could succeed in their nefarious designs.

