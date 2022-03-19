UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges For Strict Monitoring Of Teacher's Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner urges for strict monitoring of teacher's performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmad said that a special system would be implemented for strict monitoring of performance of teachers for bringing improvement in education sector.

Presiding over a meeting of Multan education trust here on Saturday, the commissioner said that work has been started on the plan to make Multan Public School a unique school of South Punjab. He said external interference in school's affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to upgrade the school. He said that capacity building of teachers was need of hour to improve standard of education.

Dr Irshad Ahmad added that rewards would be offered to teachers over good performance.

The trust approved repairing and beautification of girls branch, riding club and other departments of the school.

The committee decided that projects of construction of new girls block and boys hostel would be discussed in the next meeting.

The committee also sought remarks from budget committee for increase in salary of staff and other budget related matters. The committee also reviewed the matter of regulerization of staff.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

>