Commissioner urges full resource utilization to meet anti-polio campaign targets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon revealed that a World Health Organization (WHO) representative has raised alarm over the dangerous circulation of the polio virus in Hyderabad division.

He emphasized the urgent need to eradicate the virus by utilizing all available resources and achieving the set targets during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Memon shared these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the anti-polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jafar, WHO representative and other relevant officials.

While the Deputy Commissioners from Dadu, Sajawal, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Jamshoro and Matiari districts also participated in the meeting via video link. They briefed the meeting on the achievements of the campaign so far, as well as challenges faced, such as refusal cases, obstacles in remote areas and missed or absent cases.

The Commissioner stated that the seven-day anti-polio campaign aims to vaccinate 24,27,868 children under five years, with 94 percent coverage achieved so far, totaling 19,42,266 vaccinations. He added that the monitoring operation data indicates significant challenges in the campaign due to various factors.

Persistent rainwater and flood conditions in katcha areas have resulted in a 7% area access issue. Additionally, coverage remains unstable in 61 areas of the division, while 35 areas have yet to be addressed due to various reasons.

The Commissioner encouraged good-performing districts and noted that coverage in four districts, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu and Thatta was less than 80% in it's five union councils, and coverage of the rest of the districts seems to be best during the four days.

He emphasized the need to persuade parents in districts with high refusal cases, such as Badin, Thatta and Hyderabad.