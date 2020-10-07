UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Urges GM Of SSG To Improve Gas Pressure In Winter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan Wednesday said that the work should be done on emergency basis during road expansion projects in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan Wednesday said that the work should be done on emergency basis during road expansion projects in Quetta.

He expressed these views while holding a meeting with GM Sui Southern Gas (SSG) and MD Wasa.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said provision of uninterrupted utility services to the people should be ensured.

Commissioner Quetta Division said Sui Southern Gas Company should take steps under a comprehensive plan to address the shortage of gas pressure in winter so that the public would not face any problem regarding gas pressure in cold weather.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major (retd) Aurangzeb Badini, General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company Madani Siddiqui, Managing Director B Wasa Jahanzeb and Director Public Relations Prince Farhat Ahmadzai attended the meeting.

