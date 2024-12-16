Open Menu

Commissioner Urges Importance Of Tree Plantation To Combat Climate Change Challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday emphasized the importance of tree plantation to combat climate change challenges in Karachi.

He encouraged institutions and citizens to take responsibility for planting and safeguarding trees.The commissioner further stressed the need for continuous monitoring to ensure the survival of planted trees.

He said this at the ceremony of Special children from the Institute of Holistic Rehabilitation and Inclusion participating in NIPA's tree plantation campaign.

Director General of NIPA, Dr Saifur Rehman and CEO of IHRI Razzak Pardesi were also present.

The Commissioner emphasized that for tree plantation efforts to succeed, it's crucial to not only plant trees but also protect them. He stressed the importance of continuous monitoring after planting trees.

Over 1.5 lakh trees were planted in Karachi's moonsoon plantation drive initiated by the city administratiohn, with special instructions given for their care. Efforts are underway to ensure maximum tree growth in the city.

The Karachi administration plans to launch a comprehensive tree plantation campaign by March, involving the forest department sindh, government institutions, non-governmental organizations, banks, and other private entities.

These institutions have pledged their support during a recent meeting at the Commissioner's office.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized the importance of protecting planted trees, stressing the need for continuous monitoring to ensure their growth. He appealed to citizens to support the government's efforts and play their role in tree plantation.

The Commissioner said that NIPA is the premier institution for training public servants in the country, providing training to facilitate public service and national development.

The Commissioner praised NIPA's role in achieving these objectives and expressed hope that NIPA's efforts would inspire officers to understand and act on their role in serving the public and the country.

Dr Saifur Rehman added that he aims to share the lessons he learned from Harvard University about public service, community engagement and collaborative national development with fellow officers.

