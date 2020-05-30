UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Urges Joint Efforts To Combat COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Saturday called on Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar and other concerned officers of the health and Police Department at his office to discuss anti-coronavirus drive and future strategy

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Saturday called on Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar and other concerned officers of the health and Police Department at his office to discuss anti-coronavirus drive and future strategy.

Commissioner directed to effectively implement the SOPs adding that public cooperation was imperative in this regard.

He told that Government provided funds to the health department on a priority basis as public health was most important.

Patients have been allowed home isolation and the government is taking every step to reduce the spread of this disease, he added.

He further said that government had taken effective measures and the decision of closing educational institutions, restaurants and marriage halls in the larger public interest.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as this would yield positive results.

