Commissioner Urges LG Officers To Improve Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan advised the local government officers
to improve their performance and address public complaints, particularly
those related to Union Council (UC) secretaries.
Addressing a meeting with local government officials here on Wednesday,
the Commissioner made it clear that no officer or employee involved in
corruption would be tolerated.
The meeting was attended by Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,
Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Babar Ranjha, and
other senior officers.
To make sure greater accountability and public engagement, the commissioner
announced that open public hearings (khuli kutcheries) be held immediately
at the Union Council level, allowing citizens to voice their concerns directly.
During the briefing, the commissioner was informed that there were currently
186 Union Councils and 2,231 registered Nikah registrars functioning in the division.
Officials also outlined a series of reforms introduced by the Punjab government
to make sure transparency and improve services in the local government system.
These include the implementation of an online attendance system for UC secretaries,
enhancements in the registration process, and the elimination of various fees.
Notably, the standard fees for birth and death certificates were abolished and
new charges include Rs 200 for delayed birth registration after seven years,
Rs 1,000 for overseas Pakistanis, and Rs 2,000 for foreign nationals.
Similarly, delayed death registration after seven years would cost Rs 1,000,
while corrections or changes in records would require a fee of Rs. 500 while
duplicate certificates would be issued for Rs 200.
Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan emphasized that improving service delivery
at the UC level was among the top priorities of Punjab government and warned
that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance2 minutes ago
-
Seminar at UoS highlights role of ‘Safe City Project’ in crime control2 minutes ago
-
PINS launches 'Zero Day Surgery' for spinal trauma2 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University organises workshop on modern teaching concepts2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in fostering unity in Muslim Umah2 minutes ago
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori12 minutes ago