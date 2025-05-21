Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan advised the local government officers

to improve their performance and address public complaints, particularly

those related to Union Council (UC) secretaries.

Addressing a meeting with local government officials here on Wednesday,

the Commissioner made it clear that no officer or employee involved in

corruption would be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik,

Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Babar Ranjha, and

other senior officers.

To make sure greater accountability and public engagement, the commissioner

announced that open public hearings (khuli kutcheries) be held immediately

at the Union Council level, allowing citizens to voice their concerns directly.

During the briefing, the commissioner was informed that there were currently

186 Union Councils and 2,231 registered Nikah registrars functioning in the division.

Officials also outlined a series of reforms introduced by the Punjab government

to make sure transparency and improve services in the local government system.

These include the implementation of an online attendance system for UC secretaries,

enhancements in the registration process, and the elimination of various fees.

Notably, the standard fees for birth and death certificates were abolished and

new charges include Rs 200 for delayed birth registration after seven years,

Rs 1,000 for overseas Pakistanis, and Rs 2,000 for foreign nationals.

Similarly, delayed death registration after seven years would cost Rs 1,000,

while corrections or changes in records would require a fee of Rs. 500 while

duplicate certificates would be issued for Rs 200.

Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan emphasized that improving service delivery

at the UC level was among the top priorities of Punjab government and warned

that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.