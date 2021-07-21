UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Urges Masses To Follow SoP During Eid Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner urges masses to follow SoP during Eid celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood urged masses to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid celebrations in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the commissioner congratulated masses on Eid-Ul-Azha and prayed for progress and stability of the country. He said that Eid-Ul-Azha gave us lesson of sacrifice and brotherhood.

The commissioner said that the fourth wave of coronavirus was more lethal than the first three waves.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood asked masses to avoid throwing animal hides and remaining at roads and in sewerage lines.

Related Topics

Multan Progress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

50 minutes ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed Trabelsi appointed as Tunisia&#039;s actin ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.