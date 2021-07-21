Commissioner urges masses to follow SoP during Eid celebrations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood urged masses to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid celebrations in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the commissioner congratulated masses on Eid-Ul-Azha and prayed for progress and stability of the country. He said that Eid-Ul-Azha gave us lesson of sacrifice and brotherhood.

The commissioner said that the fourth wave of coronavirus was more lethal than the first three waves.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood asked masses to avoid throwing animal hides and remaining at roads and in sewerage lines.