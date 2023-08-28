Commissioner urges modern knowledge acquisition by youth

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed stressed the need for imparting youth with modern knowledge and skills to prepare them to face future challenges.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of governors at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, here on Monday, she said imparting purposeful education to the young generation was imperative.

The meeting approved an increase in salaries and pension of the board staff and it was also decided to continue Quaid-e-Azam scholarships for Matriculation and Intermediate students.

It was also decided in the meeting that the parking system of the board would be handed over to a company.

The meeting also approved cash prizes for position holder students in matriculation results. The commissioner announced an honorarium for the book writing of government schools and the education board. The first position holder will get Rs 20,000, second Rs 15,000 and third Rs 10,000. The judges will be paid Rs 5,000 each.

Deputy Secretary (Boards) Higher Education Department Punjab Dr Safia Sultana, Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rehman and other members were also present.