Open Menu

Commissioner Urges Modern Knowledge Acquisition By Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Commissioner urges modern knowledge acquisition by youth

:Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed stressed the need for imparting youth with modern knowledge and skills to prepare them to face future challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed stressed the need for imparting youth with modern knowledge and skills to prepare them to face future challenges.

Presiding over a meeting of the board of governors at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, here on Monday, she said imparting purposeful education to the young generation was imperative.

The meeting approved an increase in salaries and pension of the board staff and it was also decided to continue Quaid-e-Azam scholarships for Matriculation and Intermediate students.

It was also decided in the meeting that the parking system of the board would be handed over to a company.

The meeting also approved cash prizes for position holder students in matriculation results. The commissioner announced an honorarium for the book writing of government schools and the education board. The first position holder will get Rs 20,000, second Rs 15,000 and third Rs 10,000. The judges will be paid Rs 5,000 each.

Deputy Secretary (Boards) Higher Education Department Punjab Dr Safia Sultana, Secretary Board Dr Habibur Rehman and other members were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab Company Young BISE Government

Recent Stories

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

2 minutes ago
 Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

11 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Ria ..

Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

11 minutes ago
 Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

11 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' ..

BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

11 minutes ago
 Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future ..

Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future: Nahyan bin Mubarak

24 minutes ago
Police issues security plan for Asia Cup match

Police issues security plan for Asia Cup match

7 minutes ago
 Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDM ..

Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDMA DG

7 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' be ..

Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' between military authorities

13 minutes ago
 KU national conference urges developing coexisting ..

KU national conference urges developing coexisting culture in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charle ..

EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

7 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan