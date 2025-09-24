Commissioner Urges MPDD Officers To Focus On Good Governance
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A 35-member delegation of officers from the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) including Provincial Management Service officers and officials from various departments of grade-18 paid a study visit to Faisalabad and met Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar.
During meeting, divisional commissioner briefed the visiting officers on the working of different departments, ongoing development projects and the situation arising from recent floods. He stressed that all officers must enhance their capacity in governance and improve public service delivery to meet the expectations of the people.
He said that under new public management model, the officers should dedicate their full energy towards improving governance, ensuring strict implementation of government policies and utilising all available resources for the resolution of public issues. Service to humanity and betterment of the country should be the guiding principles in performing official duties, he added.
The divisional commissioner also hosted a luncheon in honour of the delegation and presented shields to Punjab government officers. DC Capt (retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza and Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan were also present.
Recent Stories
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family1 minute ago
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI leaders, activists1 minute ago
-
Commissioner urges MPDD officers to focus on good governance1 minute ago
-
Federal govt approves major tax exemptions for GB: Leghari2 minutes ago
-
Justice Saman Raffat's cause list cancelled2 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign a promise of healthier future for our daughters: Dr. Bharath11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest injured suspect, recover stolen motorcycle after armed clash11 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Khanewal accident21 minutes ago
-
Supportive devices distributed among special persons21 minutes ago
-
SC declares contempt proceedings against former Deputy Registrar21 minutes ago
-
Navy Chief reaffirms commitment to maritime security on World Maritime Day21 minutes ago
-
GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top two percent scientists21 minutes ago