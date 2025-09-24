Open Menu

Commissioner Urges MPDD Officers To Focus On Good Governance

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A 35-member delegation of officers from the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) including Provincial Management Service officers and officials from various departments of grade-18 paid a study visit to Faisalabad and met Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar.

During meeting, divisional commissioner briefed the visiting officers on the working of different departments, ongoing development projects and the situation arising from recent floods. He stressed that all officers must enhance their capacity in governance and improve public service delivery to meet the expectations of the people.

He said that under new public management model, the officers should dedicate their full energy towards improving governance, ensuring strict implementation of government policies and utilising all available resources for the resolution of public issues. Service to humanity and betterment of the country should be the guiding principles in performing official duties, he added.

The divisional commissioner also hosted a luncheon in honour of the delegation and presented shields to Punjab government officers. DC Capt (retired) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza and Additional Commissioner Consolidation Asif Chauhan were also present.

