Commissioner Urges Municipal Corporation Sargodha To Improve Service Delivery
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Commissioner/ Administrator Municipal Corporation Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has urged the municipal officers to not only improve civic services delivery but also pay special attention to collection of dues.
While chairing a meeting in his office here on Friday, he said that instead of relying on the government grants, the MC should focus on increasing its own revenue resources. He stressed the need to complete development projects within the stipulated time frame besides launching new projects according to the public needs.
Several issues were discussed in the meeting to increase the MC revenue, including outsourcing sewerage, water supply connections, and cycle stands, besides revising tax rates and leasing out 'Juma' [Friday] and 'Itwar' [Sunday] special bazaars.
The commissioner instructed the municipal officers to finalise the proposals, presented in the meeting and present those after three days.
Consensus was reached in the meeting to bring cycle stands located outside hospitals and educational institutions under the Municipal Corporation authority to outsource them. The commissioner emphasised the need to improve cleanliness matters and instructed officers to perform their duties with honesty, ensuring the provision of desired facilities to the public at their best.
