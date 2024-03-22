Open Menu

Commissioner Urges Municipal Corporation Sargodha To Improve Service Delivery

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner urges Municipal Corporation Sargodha to improve service delivery

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Commissioner/ Administrator Municipal Corporation Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has urged the municipal officers to not only improve civic services delivery but also pay special attention to collection of dues.

While chairing a meeting in his office here on Friday, he said that instead of relying on the government grants, the MC should focus on increasing its own revenue resources. He stressed the need to complete development projects within the stipulated time frame besides launching new projects according to the public needs.

Several issues were discussed in the meeting to increase the MC revenue, including outsourcing sewerage, water supply connections, and cycle stands, besides revising tax rates and leasing out 'Juma' [Friday] and 'Itwar' [Sunday] special bazaars.

The commissioner instructed the municipal officers to finalise the proposals, presented in the meeting and present those after three days.

Consensus was reached in the meeting to bring cycle stands located outside hospitals and educational institutions under the Municipal Corporation authority to outsource them. The commissioner emphasised the need to improve cleanliness matters and instructed officers to perform their duties with honesty, ensuring the provision of desired facilities to the public at their best.

Related Topics

Water Sargodha Government Best

Recent Stories

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

8 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

16 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

43 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

1 hour ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan