Commissioner urges officers to make honesty their motto:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed urged the subordinate officers to make good governance, transparency and honesty their motto.

He said that zero-tolerance policy on corruption should be adopted and the targets set in various sectors should be ensured in all cases.

He was addressing an introductory meeting of subordinates of his office on Monday.

In the meeting, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Farooq Haider Aziz, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and other officers of concerned departments were also present.

The commissioner directed to ensure all possible measures to get the set targets of indicators for price control, health, education and development projects.

He urged the officers to make their access to the public easy and certain while all administrative matters should be done on merit.

Nabil Javed said that the shortage of officers and employees in various departments would be met while a reference in this regard would be made and sent to the government soon.