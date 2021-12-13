UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges Officers To Make Honesty Their Motto:

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Commissioner urges officers to make honesty their motto:

Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed urged the subordinate officers to make good governance, transparency and honesty their motto

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed urged the subordinate officers to make good governance, transparency and honesty their motto.

He said that zero-tolerance policy on corruption should be adopted and the targets set in various sectors should be ensured in all cases.

He was addressing an introductory meeting of subordinates of his office on Monday.

In the meeting, Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Farooq Haider Aziz, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik and other officers of concerned departments were also present.

The commissioner directed to ensure all possible measures to get the set targets of indicators for price control, health, education and development projects.

He urged the officers to make their access to the public easy and certain while all administrative matters should be done on merit.

Nabil Javed said that the shortage of officers and employees in various departments would be met while a reference in this regard would be made and sent to the government soon.

Related Topics

Corruption Shortage Education Sargodha Price All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

47 seconds ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

16 minutes ago
 UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation pre ..

UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation prepares it to ‎serve nation in ..

16 minutes ago
 Uganda army's stay in DR Congo 'strictly' limited, ..

Uganda army's stay in DR Congo 'strictly' limited, president vows

49 seconds ago
 Examination system being reformed on modern lines; ..

Examination system being reformed on modern lines; Raja Humayun

51 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony for police officers

Farewell ceremony for police officers

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.