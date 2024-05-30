Commissioner urges parents to administer two doses of measles vaccine

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has directed the health department to administer two doses of measles vaccine to all the children across the Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday has directed the health department to administer two doses of measles vaccine to all the children across the Sukkur division.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said that parents should also urge to cooperate with the administration. A comprehensive immunization program should be started so that the vaccine can reach as many children as possible, he added.

Commissioner Abbasi urged the health officials to solve this problem and make every possible effort to convince different communities about the safety and benefits of the vaccine.

He said that the government is committed to provide all necessary support for the vaccination program and urged all stakeholders to work together to tackle this public health issue. In the meeting, some important decisions were taken under the action plan in which the vaccinators have to implement micro-plans for routine immunization on a daily basis.

On this occasion, the coordinator of the divisional task force briefed about the spread of the epidemic and its consequences that it is a deadly disease and vaccination is very important to prevent the spread of the disease.

The meeting focused on taking immediate steps to control the epidemic of measles in the district as a whole and to prevent its further spread.

All monitors will ensure implementation of the Immunization and Epidemic Control Act 2023 and hold everyone accountable. All private hospitals, PPHI health facilities, tertiary care hospitals and staff should ensure that every child with fever and rash is reported to the relevant authorities.

All parents must vaccinate each child between 9 months and 15 months of age. In case of missed dose, complete two doses by 5 years of age. The activities of measles should be personally supervised by the Assistant Commissioners concerned. The meeting also decided that each district will work with its own efforts and determination to control the epidemic of Measles.

Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts including officers of the Revenue, health, PPHI, EPI and all other concerned attended the meeting.