UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Urges Parents To Focus On Moral Training Of Children

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner urges parents to focus on moral training of children

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Nisar Ahmad Khan has urged upon the parents to focus on the moral and religious training of their children as they were our future.

He stated this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a private school here as a chief guest.

He said the teachers pay attention to students during school timings and during the rest of the time it was the responsibility of parents to take care of their children. They should keep an eye on their children's movements.

During the ceremony, the commissioner also distributed prizes among the students who performed outstandingly in the final exams of the school.

